The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Down 43.1% in June

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Korea Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 416.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Korea Fund in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

KF traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.89. 14,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,579. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36. The Korea Fund has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $46.88.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

