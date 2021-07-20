The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Position Increased by New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 249.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,814 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up about 0.3% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $17,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,789,000 after buying an additional 256,119 shares in the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $50,304.00. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 51,500 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $2,272,695.00.

Shares of LSXMA traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $47.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.59.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

