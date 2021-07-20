The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Get The Marcus alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The Marcus stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The Marcus has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $507.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Marcus will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in The Marcus during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in The Marcus in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the 1st quarter worth $6,308,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in The Marcus by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 717,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.