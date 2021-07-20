The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Shares of MXF opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.24. The Mexico Fund has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $15.80.
