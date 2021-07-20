The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Downgraded by Odeon Capital Group to “Hold”

Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNC. Evercore ISI started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.16.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC stock opened at $177.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.58.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.