The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,679,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,996,000 after acquiring an additional 98,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $140.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $343.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.90.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,274,280 shares of company stock valued at $306,698,582 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

