The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $30,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $281.48. 20,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,436. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $202.17 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

