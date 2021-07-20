The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.74

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.74 and last traded at $79.74, with a volume of 53 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.74.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.13.

The Shizuoka Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)

The Shizuoka Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of financial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Leasing Operations, and Others. The Banking Operations segment consists of deposits, loans, investment securities and exchange transactions. The Leasing Operations segment includes lease transactions centered on finance leases.

