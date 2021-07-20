The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Short Interest Update

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 7,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.92. The stock has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.6521 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,088,000 after buying an additional 1,473,258 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,744,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,211,000 after buying an additional 1,332,633 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,791,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after buying an additional 3,071,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 238,682 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.