The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Short Interest Update

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 7,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.92. The stock has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,088,000 after buying an additional 1,473,258 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,744,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,211,000 after buying an additional 1,332,633 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,791,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after buying an additional 3,071,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 238,682 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.
About The Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
