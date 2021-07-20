The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Financial Review

The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

The Westaim has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of The Westaim shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of The Westaim shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Westaim and ShockWave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Westaim -219.20% 4.40% 3.78% ShockWave Medical -83.47% -30.92% -25.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Westaim and ShockWave Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Westaim 0 0 1 0 3.00 ShockWave Medical 0 4 3 0 2.43

The Westaim currently has a consensus price target of $4.15, indicating a potential upside of 108.96%. ShockWave Medical has a consensus price target of $193.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.04%. Given The Westaim’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Westaim is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Westaim and ShockWave Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Westaim $24.85 million 11.44 -$34.40 million N/A N/A ShockWave Medical $67.79 million 88.58 -$65.70 million ($1.99) -86.27

The Westaim has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ShockWave Medical.

Summary

ShockWave Medical beats The Westaim on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. ShockWave Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

