The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.44. The Western Union reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of WU stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in The Western Union by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in The Western Union by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in The Western Union by 4.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

