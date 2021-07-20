Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 244.6% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 154,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,549,000 after acquiring an additional 109,729 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 120,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,901,000 after purchasing an additional 72,662 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 426.8% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $521.62 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.19 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $480.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

