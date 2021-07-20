Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Given Outperform Rating at SVB Leerink

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.81.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $521.62 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $397.19 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $480.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

