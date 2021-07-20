ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 410,100 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 553,700 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of THMO opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.31. ThermoGenesis has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 227.21% and a negative net margin of 175.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. Research analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThermoGenesis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ThermoGenesis by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,711 shares in the last quarter. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

