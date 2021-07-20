Thingschain (TIC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $397.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $42,963.44 and $397.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,631.94 or 1.00119115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00031647 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00048062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003200 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

