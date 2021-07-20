Thore Cash (TCH) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Thore Cash has a market cap of $37,655.91 and $77,561.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.68 or 0.00359721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000509 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

