Thrive Token Price Reaches $0.0012 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $122,578.71 and $465.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00045981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012101 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.29 or 0.00728705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

