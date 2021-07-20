Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 19,688 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,458 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,688 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

OFG opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.53.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $128.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

