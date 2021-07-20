Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 143,116 Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 143,116 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 136.9% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 26.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at $370,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 65.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $674,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022 in the last three months. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $642.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

