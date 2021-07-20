Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDLO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000.

FDLO opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.80.

