Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys New Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 46.14% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $145.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.79. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $109.69 and a 1-year high of $150.18.

