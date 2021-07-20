Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

NYSE CCL opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.