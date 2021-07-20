Time New Bank (TNB) Trading Down 19.7% This Week

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Time New Bank has a market cap of $8.55 million and $178,766.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00046247 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012391 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.80 or 0.00738861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

