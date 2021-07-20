Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives $31.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $615.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $3,131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,664,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $340,944.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Titan Machinery by 19.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 18.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

