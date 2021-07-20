Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tokyo Electron and Applied Optoelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 1 1 0 2.50 Applied Optoelectronics 1 5 1 0 2.00

Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus target price of $12.10, indicating a potential upside of 66.44%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Applied Optoelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $13.20 billion 4.82 $2.28 billion $3.74 27.03 Applied Optoelectronics $234.62 million 0.83 -$58.45 million ($1.52) -4.78

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokyo Electron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 17.36% 26.97% 18.90% Applied Optoelectronics -23.49% -10.53% -5.88%

Volatility & Risk

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats Applied Optoelectronics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

