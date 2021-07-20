TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Invests $4.98 Million in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRWAU. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $4,930,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $2,480,000.

Shares of FRWAU stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,935. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

