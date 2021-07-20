Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 164.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.02.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

