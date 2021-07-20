Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TPZEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Topaz Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.07.

OTCMKTS TPZEF opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $14.04.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

