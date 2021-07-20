Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toray Industries, Inc. specializes in manufacturing, processing and sales of the following products: The Fibers and Textiles segment manufactures, processes and sells textile; staple fibers, spun yarns, woven and knitted fabrics of nylon and apparel products. The Plastics and Chemical segment offers plastic, nylon, polyester, polypropylene and chemical products. IT-related products segment offers films; electronic circuit- and semiconductor-related materials; color filters for LCDs; and graphic materials. The Carbon Fiber Composite Material segment manufactures and sells carbon fibers and carbon fiber composite materials. The Environment and Engineering segment offers Comprehensive engineering; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; environment-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; materials for housing, building and civil engineering applications. The Life Science segment manufactures and sells medical, pharmaceutical and optical products. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toray Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

TRYIY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.32. 59,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,834. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21. Toray Industries has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toray Industries will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

