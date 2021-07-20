Traders Buy High Volume of Adient Call Options (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 9,409 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 931% compared to the average volume of 913 call options.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Get Adient alerts:

In other news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Adient by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adient stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,114. Adient has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.99, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.