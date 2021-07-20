Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 881 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,015% compared to the typical volume of 79 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

LEGN traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

