Traders Purchase Large Volume of Hyatt Hotels Put Options (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,982 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 390% compared to the typical volume of 608 put options.

H has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

NYSE H opened at $72.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.82. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.4% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

