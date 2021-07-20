Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Transcat were worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Transcat by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 84,392 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 1,879.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 21,795.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Transcat alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TRNS. Roth Capital raised their price target on Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

NASDAQ:TRNS traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.46. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,418. The firm has a market cap of $451.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56. Transcat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $48.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.04 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transcat Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.