Transcat (TRNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $48.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.04 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, analysts expect Transcat to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.64 million, a PE ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Transcat has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $65.38.

Several research firms recently commented on TRNS. Sidoti raised Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,814,897.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

