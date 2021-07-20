Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Gap Down to $29.84

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.84, but opened at $29.14. Translate Bio shares last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 618 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 225,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,840 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,964,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.
About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)
Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.
Read More: Diversification Important in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.