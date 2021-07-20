Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Gap Down to $29.84

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.84, but opened at $29.14. Translate Bio shares last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 618 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 225,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,840 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,964,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

