Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TPRKY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of TPRKY opened at $22.08 on Monday. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $29.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.74.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

