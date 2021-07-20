Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.35 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$91.12 million for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.29.

Shares of TV stock opened at C$0.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of C$202.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$0.09 and a one year high of C$0.28.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

