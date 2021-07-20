Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.16. Trinity Biotech shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 192,756 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Biotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 1,701.67%. The firm had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIB. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 25.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

