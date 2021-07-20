Trinity Industries (TRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trinity Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

NYSE:TRN opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 227.03%.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.