Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 779.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,387 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises approximately 1.0% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $49,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $354.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a PE ratio of 112.07, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of -1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.06. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZM. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.87.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.81, for a total transaction of $2,477,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,727. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,449 shares of company stock valued at $118,789,806. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

