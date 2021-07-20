Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $8.61 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 161.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,129 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.27.

NYSE:UNP opened at $214.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.57 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

