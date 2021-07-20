Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 33,509 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 250.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,509 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.19% of Coherent worth $11,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coherent by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $567,234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,468,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coherent by 778.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,934,000 after buying an additional 504,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

COHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $255.19 on Tuesday. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.46.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Coherent’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

