TurtleCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.73 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $58,978.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 106,360,125,800 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.