Twin Securities Inc. Has $742,000 Holdings in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Twin Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Altisource Asset Management comprises 0.5% of Twin Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Twin Securities Inc. owned 1.91% of Altisource Asset Management worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Altisource Asset Management by 464.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 277,980 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Shares of AAMC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.79. 9,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 million, a PE ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. Altisource Asset Management Co. has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $31.24.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $34.42 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.