Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 750 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 729.6% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,684,000 after purchasing an additional 76,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,067.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,255.81. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

