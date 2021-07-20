Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $2.25 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 222,288 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 308,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

STZ opened at $222.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.