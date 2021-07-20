Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $2.45 Million in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 54,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Upwork by 118.9% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $762,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,188,220.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,257 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,379. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UPWK opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.60.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. Upwork’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

