Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $126.59 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.56.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

