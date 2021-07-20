Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 906.3% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Masimo by 1.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $262.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07 and a beta of 0.77. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $203.81 and a one year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. Masimo’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

