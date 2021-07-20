Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,412 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Credicorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, cut Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

Shares of BAP opened at $116.66 on Tuesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $169.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

